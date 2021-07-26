In the end the USMNT defeated Jamaica 1-0 with a solo goal from Matthew Hoppe, to terminate Jamaica’s dream of winning the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup championship.
Caribbean News - 23 Nations Condemn Arrest Of Peaceful Protestors In Cuba
Mon Jul 26 , 2021
Caribbean Sports – Late US Goal Ends Jamaica’s CONCACAF Gold Cup Claim
