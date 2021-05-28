Lumped in with Latin American COVID-19 data as per PAHO, the infection rates from the deadly virus appears dramatic for the Caribbean as well. But a News Americas analysis of total infection rates across the region tell a far different tale.
Caribbean News – The Caribbean Has Less Than 1 Million Cases Of COVID-19
