Caribbean News – No US Donations But The Caribbean Has Received Over 350 Thousand COVAX Vaccines
The Joe Biden administration has yet to donate any vaccines to its third border and the tourism dependent Caribbean region, but through the COVAX facility, it now has received over 350,000 vaccines to date, with more in transit, a News Americas analysis of latest data shows.