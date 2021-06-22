With thousands of persons still displaced on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, (SVG), from the La Soufrière volcano of April 9th, two leading private Caribbean investment agencies last week handed over some US$50,000 worth of supplies officially to the government, through the National Emergency Management Organization, (NEMO) SVG.
Caribbean News – Leading Caribbean Investment Agencies Partner To Deliver Aid To Volcano Stricken St. Vincent And The Grenadines
