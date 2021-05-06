Next Post

Nepal: COVID Moves North to Mt. Everest Slopes - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Thu May 6 , 2021
Kathmandu, Nepal (CNN) In Nepal, a situation is unfolding that looks chillingly familiar. Covid-19 cases are skyrocketing, hospitals are overwhelmed, and the country’s Prime Minister is pleading for help from other nations. Nepal is now reporting about 20 daily Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people — about the same number as […]

