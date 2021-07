The first hurricane of the 2021 season, Hurricane Elsa, was this morning already impacting Barbados with strong winds and heavy showers.

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 02, 2021) – – The island of Nevis will go into full 24-hour lock down for one week starting Saturday, July 03 until Monday, July 12, 2021. Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, made the announcement during a national address on July 02, 2021. He said the enhanced […]