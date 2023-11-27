Caribbean Medico-Legal Cannabis Conference to be held in St. Kitts

By Devonne Cornelius

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Dec 27, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The St. Kitts and Nevis Medical Cannabis Authority will host the Caribbean Medico-Legal Cannabis Conference dubbed “The Cannabis Festival” on December 29 and 30, 2023, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

The festival is being put on to debate and clarify doubts, reservations, and fears regarding the applicable regulations to the cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-based products for medicinal purposes in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Speakers at the two-day festival will include Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs Hon. Garth Wilkin, local and international experts on medicinal cannabis, among others.

The Ministry of Agriculture is providing technical assistance to the Cannabis Festival, which is guided by the Medicinal Cannabis Board. This event will also be supported by the St. Kitts and Nevis Cannabis Cultivation Association, Southern University A&U, and the Division of Life Sciences (University of the West Indies).