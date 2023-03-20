Caribbean leaders to address IUU fishing and transnational organized crime at Blue Justice Conference 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

In the wake of the historic agreement on protecting marine biodiversity in international waters – and on the side lines of the UN Water Conference – the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Norway are convening world leaders in Copenhagen on 23-24 March for the largest global high-level event on transnational organised crime in the global fishing industry.

Countries and communities across the world are dependent on the sea, its resources, and the opportunities it holds for the economy, food and well-being of both people and planet. Fisheries crime undermines the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and poses serious threats to marine ecosystems, economic development, and global food security.

With political leaders from over 35 countries and territories from six continents represented, the Blue Justice Conference 2023 is a unique opportunity to accelerate international efforts to strengthen global capacity and inter-agency cooperation for the prevention and law enforcement of fisheries crime and towards the fulfilment of the SDGs.

