Caribbean immigrants, Caribbean American celebrities and Caribbean regional leaders are among those around the world extending congratulations to US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect, Kamala Harris on their electoral victory.

Like our fellow Caribbean immigrants across the US and the Caribbean, we are celebrating, like the spirit of Caribbean immigrant Alexander Hamilton is undoubtedly celebrating this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, as Senator Kamala Harris, became the US’ first female vice-president elect and the first with roots that stretch directly to […]