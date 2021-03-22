A report by the Inter-American Development Bank has predicted GDP will rise by 4.1% this year and will return to 2.5% growth each year from 2022 after falling by 7.4% in 2020 – the worst single-year decline since 1821. To invigorate the region’s economies, when they are suffering from high unemployment and stretched public services, […]
Sao Paulo Governor Calls Pres. Bolsonaro a 'Psychopath' Over His COVID Response - The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Mon Mar 22 , 2021
You May Like
Caribbean: IDB Predicts Post COVID Economies Will Grow – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
A report by the Inter-American Development Bank has predicted GDP will rise by 4.1% this year and will return to 2.5% growth each year from 2022 after falling by 7.4% in 2020 – the worst single-year decline since 1821. To invigorate the region’s economies, when they are suffering from high unemployment and stretched public services, […]
Sao Paulo Governor Calls Pres. Bolsonaro a 'Psychopath' Over His COVID Response - The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Mon Mar 22 , 2021