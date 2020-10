One hundred Guyanese have now died from COVID-19 in the South American CARICOM country, the country’s Ministry of Health (MOH), has reported.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – October 9, 2020 – Jamaica has announced revised measures for international travelers visiting the island with arrivals beginning October 10. These new processes make the required online Travel Authorization application more seamless for visitors while still maintaining stringent health protocols. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has expanded acceptable testing […]