Caribbean Galaxy Named Title Sponsor for Children’s Carnival

Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate Corporation has come on board as the Title Sponsor of Children’s Carnival for Sugar Mas 51. After being absent for two (2) years due to Covid 19, the parade will be staged in Basseterre on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The handing over ceremony took place on Friday 18th November, when Ms Vicky, representing the company’s CEO, Ms Bianca, handed over EC$50,000 to Chairperson Shannon Hawley of the St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC).

Ms Vicky indicated that it was Galaxy’s pleasure to come on board for the first time in support of National Carnival and youth development. Caribbean Galaxy is the Corporation that has recently constructed the beautiful Ramada By Wyndham St. Kitts Resort, located in St. Pauls, St. Kitts.

SKNNCC chair, Shannon Hawley shared her enthusiasm when welcoming yet another Platinum Sponsor for Sugar Mas 51. She expressed her satisfaction that the Children’s Parade will be prominently featured because of the sponsorship of Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate Corporation.

Children’s Carnival comes back to Sugar Mas with an improved format featuring Junior Folklore, Majorettes, Junior competition winners, Bold Carnival children’s troupe and a soon to be launched troupe, Beauty and the Beast. It will form part of the Street Activities which was missing in 2021 and 2022.