Diamond-certified, island-pop breakout star Conkarah and GRAMMY award-winning reggae singer/producer Shaggy new flavorful track and music video titled “Banana” has now surpassed over 2 billion global streams to date.

Lumped in with Latin American COVID-19 data as per PAHO, the infection rates from the deadly virus appears dramatic for the Caribbean as well. But a News Americas analysis of total infection rates across the region tell a far different tale.