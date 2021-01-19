BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Dr. Hyginius ‘Gene’ Leon has been elected president of the Caribbean Development Bank by the institution’s board of governors. He will take office on May 1. Leon succeeds Dr. William Warren Smith, who has been at the helm of the regional financial institution for the last 10 years. Dr. Leon has more […]
Caribbean Development Bank elects Dr. Gene Leon president – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
