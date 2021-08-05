Next Post

Caribbean News - Head Of Miami Company Linked To Haiti Killing Denies Involvement

Thu Aug 5 , 2021
The head of a Miami-based security firm that hired the Colombian bodyguards suspected of killing Haiti’s president denied involvement in his death, saying on Wednesday he had been tricked and that the president’s own guards were to blame.

You May Like

Next Post

Caribbean News - Head Of Miami Company Linked To Haiti Killing Denies Involvement

Thu Aug 5 , 2021
The head of a Miami-based security firm that hired the Colombian bodyguards suspected of killing Haiti’s president denied involvement in his death, saying on Wednesday he had been tricked and that the president’s own guards were to blame.

You May Like