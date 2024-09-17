Caribbean American US DA Says Focus On Right And Wrong In Eric Adams Indictment

News Americas, New York, NY, September 26, 2024: “We are not focused on the right or the left. We are focused only on right and wrong.”

Those were the profound words of Caribbean-American U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams today, as he unsealed the indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, charging him with campaign finance violations, bribery, and conspiracy.

Caribbean American US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams speaks at a press conference in New York, on September 26, 2024, on the indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. US federal agents raided the official residence of Mayor Adams early September 26 ahead of the expected announcement of criminal charges against the former city cop once touted as a rising Democratic Party star. The search at the residence known as Gracie Mansion began before dawn, and is the latest shock twist in a graft investigation against the Adams administration. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Williams, the first black USDA in the Southern District and the son of Jamaican immigrants, described Adams’ actions as a “grave breach of the public’s trust,” alleging that the mayor knowingly accepted illegal campaign contributions and personal luxury benefits from foreign sources, including Turkish businessmen and officials.

According to the indictment, Adams, only the second black NYC Mayor and former Brooklyn Borough President, began soliciting illegal foreign donations for his 2021 mayoral campaign as early as 2018. The mayor allegedly received over $100,000 in luxury travel perks, including business-class flights and hotel stays, which were never disclosed as required by law. In exchange for these benefits, Adams is accused of also intervening in the fire safety inspection of a Turkish consulate building, pressuring the New York City Fire Department to approve the building despite safety concerns.

Williams, whose high profile indictments recently have included Sean “Diddy” Combs as well as the conviction of Sam Bankman Fried, emphasized that the ongoing investigation aims to hold accountable all individuals involved in this long-running conspiracy. He reiterated that the Southern District of New York’s focus is on rooting out corruption, regardless of political affiliation.

The charges come after an extensive investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s office, the FBI, and the New York City Department of Investigation. Commissioner Jocelyn Straub, from the NYC Department of Investigation, highlighted that Adams’ actions undermined public trust, stressing the profound impact such corruption has on the integrity of public service.

While the indictment represents a significant moment in New York City’s political landscape, Williams and other officials encouraged the public to come forward with any additional information related to the case, reinforcing the importance of transparency and accountability in government.

Adams is the first sitting mayor to be indicted. He has vowed to fight the charges.

