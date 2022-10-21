Caribbean American Entrepreneur Advances To Top 20 Of 2022 FabOver40 Contest

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 21, 2022: Caribbean American entrepreneur, Felicia J. Persaud, has advanced to the Top 20 group of finalists in the run for this year’s FabOver40 contest.

The competition focuses on women over 40, noting that “beauty and elegance have no age limit.”

The winner of this year’s FabOver40 competition will receive a 2-page feature in NewBeauty Magazine, an unforgettable spa-cation in Scottsdale, Arizona, and $40,000.

The Guyana-born founder of ICN, which owns the brands, CaribPR Wire, News Americas, Hard Beat Communications and Invest Caribbean, remains 1st in her group and is now in the run for Top 15, which will be picked on October 27, 2022.

Persaud says she is thrilled to advance and looks forward to staying in and winning the contest for all the Caribbean and Guyana.

Asked how she stays FabOver40, Persaud said she “works out, eats clean and is on a path of mindfulness and positivity. Her advice to her younger self? “Focus more on loving you and less on looking for love in all the wrong places.”

Vote to keep Felicia in the contest now at https://votefab40.com/2022/felicia-persaud and make her this year’s winner.