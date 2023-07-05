Caribbean Airlines To Begin Service to St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 6, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Caribbean Airlines will be offering service to St. Kitts and Nevis beginning later this month.

Minister of Tourism Hon. Marsha Henderson made the announcement on Thursday in a statement posted on the Ministry’s Youtube Channel.

She said this new service would help to address challenges of regional travel and provide a boost to the local economy as well.

The inaugural flight from Trinidad & Tobago to Antigua and then to St. Kitts is scheduled for 24th July. Following this, a new route connecting Barbados and St. Kitts will commence operations on 29 July 2023.

According to a release from Caribbean Airlines the St. Kitts/Antigua/Trinidad flight will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, while the St.Kitts-Barbados flight will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays.