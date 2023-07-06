Caribbean Airlines Pleased To Be Offering Service To St. Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 7, 2023, (ZIZ Newsroom): A senior official of Caribbean Airlines says the company is pleased to be offering its service to St. Kitts and Nevis.

In an exclusive interview with ZIZ News on Friday, Head of Corporate Communications at Caribbean Airlines Limited, Dionne Ligoure, said the upcoming flights into the Federation fall in line with one of the core principles of their Welcome Home Campaign, which is expansion of the network.

“Caribbean Airlines has a clear mandate for growth and, more than that, to better connect the region, including the eastern Caribbean,” she said. “This move and launch into St. Kitts, which will be our newest route, is significant in the context of fostering better connections, facilitating business, which brings benefits to the economies of the region.”

Expanding on the topic of development of regional economies Miss Ligoure said Airlift is a critical component.

She said “In the Caribbean, there are no bridges, so in order for us to connect and to move persons, move commerce, airlift is critical. So the launch of the route to St. Kitts, which will facilitate movement between Trinidad, in Kitts, Antigua, Barbados, and by extension, the other points in the Caribbean Airlines network is of tremendous importance.”

Miss Liguore noted that once the new flights are underway Caribbean Airlines will continue to monitor and analyse its available resources to determine if they shall provide more flights.

“No entity has unlimited resources. So within the capacity of all resources, this is we do have a mandate for growth. So within that, we will continue to monitor the operations and look to see where capacity can be increased based on the availability of all resources,” she said.

The inaugural flight from Trinidad & Tobago to Antigua and then to St. Kitts is scheduled for 24th of July. Following this, a new route connecting Barbados and St. Kitts will commence operations on 29th of July 2023.

According to a release from Caribbean Airlines the St. Kitts/Antigua/Trinidad flight will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, while the St. Kitts-Barbados flight will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays.

-30-