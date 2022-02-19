Cardi B Says Candace Owens Tried To Shake Her Down For $75K

Cardi B responds to Candace Owens calling her “uneducated” while revealing she tried to shake her down for $75,000

In what has been a very unlikely feud, two women from very different worlds have been going at it publicly. The beef in question between Cardi B and often controversial conservative political commentator Candace Owens started in 2020 and seemed to be ongoing.

Owens definitely has Cardi on her thoughts as she called the rapper uneducated in a recent interview when asked what exactly started the feud. According to Owens, this is evidenced by Cardi’s lack of political knowledge and her typos. However, it should be noted that Owens often has some outrageous things to say, which many believe is just for clout.

However, based on the transcript of the interview, it seems she went in on the “Bodak Yellow” rapper this time.

“I don’t even remember how it started. It’s incredible how uneducated she is,” Owens said before saying that she embarrassed Cardi on Twitter. According to Owens, the rapper was bringing up political issues, and she was just responding. She did not think she was being rude and felt that Cardi was embarrassed because she did not how America works.

“When she types, there’s 87 typos in basic words and yet, same thing, she’s mouthing off. I don’t even think she understands Congress has a Senate and House of Representatives. She has no idea what she’s talking about,” she continued.

Cardi B is certainly not one to back down, and she responded in kind when she posted a comment on The Neighborhood Talk‘s Instagram page on February 17, seeking to clear the air as to who exactly was embarrassed in the encounter.

According to the “Up” singer, Candace Owens’ team not only demanded a public apology from her on top of a $75,000 payment but threatened legal action as well.

“What’s embarrassing is she tried to get her lawyers to make me do a public apology after she’s been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her $75K in a month or she threatened to sue with NO CASE… like how smart you are and don’t even know the law,” Cardi stated.

It looks like this one is far from over.