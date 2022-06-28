Cardi B Reveals “Hot Shit” With Kanye West, Lil Dirk Won’t Get Music Video

Cardi B is set to drop her first single for 2022, titled “Hot Shit,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

The song is dropping on Friday (July 1), but Cardi B is not pleased that her music video is not ready and says she is overwhelmed dealing with whoever is doing the video.

According to her on an Instagram Live, she is not satisfied with how things have been progressing.

“A lot of people have been dropping the ball for the last two months, there has been a lot of miscommunication and there hasn’t been a lot of communication you know what I’m saying,” she began.

“Not everybody has been communicating not everybody has been on the same team. I wanted to cancel my release for this week because sh*t is not being executed how it supposed to,” she explained.

Cardi B continued, “So I will be dropping the song and I will be dropping the cover art at 8 o clock but I will not be releasing a music video with this song and I just feel you know how I usually do the most with the promo I just don’t feel like doing the most this time around… I’m just exhausted with everybody I’m so tired of people not doing their f***g job correctly.”

In the meantime, Cardi B thanked her fan base for being supportive and noted that the new song will have a different style than she has given fans in the past.

“Thank you so much Bardi Gang, y’all been doing a lot and I seen everything you guys been doing yesterday and today. I’m thankful and grateful,” she said.

She also pushed back at critics who have called her music Tik Tok worthy of dance trends and noted that it will show off her versatility.

“It’s something that I feel like y’all haven’t heard from me before,” Cardi said. “I feel like people is expecting a lot of slutness and blah blah blah. Y’all keep talking I keep making TikTok records and this is definitely not that. It’s a fun great record. It’s masculine [and] it’s great for the clubs. It’s great for the b**ches.”

Neither Kanye nor Lil Durk has spoken about the collab, but Kanye had hinted in January that he had a song with Cardi B in the works.

He didn’t share more detail, but he did say that he was inspired by an outspoken Cardi who often speaks her mind.