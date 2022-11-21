Cardi B & GloRilla Hopped Out A Lambo For A Fire AMAs Performance

Cardi B made a surprise appearance on Sunday night at the American Music Awards as she popped out to perform her verse with CMG rapper GloRilla.

On Sunday, GloRilla had her first music awards performance, and it was also the first televised performance of her song “Tomorrow 2” with the Grammy-winning artist. GloRilla, who is wearing a yellow leather bodysuit, is seen on stage revving her motorcycle with her friends and backup dancers at the beginning of the song. Fans were, however, surprised when after finishing her verse, Cardi B made a surprise appearance.

GloRilla and Cardi B were both nominated for Favorite Hip Hop Artist, but the award went to Nicki Minaj, who came out on top with the most fan votes. Despite not taking home the award, the women delivered a stellar performance for fans with their coordinated outfits and unique choreography, which included them dipping and dabbing the drill move to the song created by Cardi B.

After performing her verse, a stage screen can be seen lifting before Cardi B, in a baby blue overall, is seen sitting in a convertible on stage while GloRilla joins her.

The artists shared a wholesome hug after the event, which was truly the highlight of the evening.

On Twitter, Cardi B wrote, “THEY DONT WANNA SEE NO GANGSTA BITCHES WIN,” as she shared a photo of herself and the young rapper.

“Industry done f***ed up letting these gangsta b***hes in!” GloRilla co-signed the post.

The 23-year-old rapper, who recently got her first Grammy nomination, received commendations from fans online. “Y’all KILLED it on the AMA’s!!!!!! Woke the who crowd up! Riding with my twin & em!!!!!!! Congrats and God Bless! Let’s Go!!!” one fan wrote.

“Am so proud of you keep doing your thing and keeping these haters mad, that’s how you know you’re doing something right,” another said. “Y’all should definitely continue to do music together and keep a tight bond.. cardi is a real one from NY,” another said.