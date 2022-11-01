Cardi B Enjoying Motherhood Says Baby No. 3 With Offset On The Horizon

Cardi B is enjoying motherhood so much that she wants to have another child.

The New York rapper shared her feelings about motherhood and her desire to have another child with her loyal fans on Twitter over the weekend. Cardi B also shared photos of her one-year-old, Wave. “My son so fire. I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third,” she tweeted. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her husband, Offset, also have a four-year-old daughter named Kulture.

She may not have the time to commit right now though, as she is working tirelessly behind the scenes trying to get her highly anticipated sophomore album out. That’s not all she has in the works either, as it was also recently confirmed that she intends to release a mixtape with Offset as well as a Spanish album.

The “WAP” rapper has always taken her parenting duties seriously and often shares bits of the journey with her loyal Bardi Gang. One of the lessons that the “Hot Sh*t” artist has been keen to pass on to her children is that they are privileged to be the children of two very successful musicians.

Cardi B wants them to know that even though they may have access to money, it should never be a given that they will get whatever they want. She made those comments while speaking with Vogue.

“They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets. Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected—especially when people see that you bust your a*s for it,” she shared.

While most of her fans seemed to be all for it most of them agreed that she needed to drop the next album first before any talk of extending the family.