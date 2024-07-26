Cardi B Defends Vybz Kartel’s Against Critics Of His Appearance Amid Health Struggles

Cardi B says she will not sit on the sidelines and allow people to make fun of Vybz Kartel’s physical appearance amid the Jamaican legend’s struggles with his health.

Vybz Kartel found himself under the public’s microscope since his release from prison last month not just for his legal triumph, but also for his strikingly different physical appearance. Urban Islandz previously reported that the dancehall star had been battling Graves’ Disease in prison which caused swellings in his neck and face and discolored skin. A big part of his fight for freedom was to get himself proper medical attention as his family feared he would die behind bars from his ailment.

Since walking out of prison on July 31, 2024, fans have been commenting on his physical appearance, but Kartel has since moved past that and is now fully embracing where he is at in his journey to better health. The “Fever” deejay regularly posts videos of himself working out and at his doctor’s appointments.

On Monday (August 19), Cardi B slammed some folks on X Spaces for their criticism of Vybz Kartel’s looks, while noting that she is a lifelong fan of the deejay.

“I do not play about f***ing Vybz Kartel,” she said. “When I see y’all f**king Americans… No offense, no offense. I mean, I’m American, but when I see y’all talking about f**king Vybz Kartel, I be getting upset ’cause, like, not too much. Not too f**king much. Mind your f**king business. I do not play about f***ing Vybz Kartel, bi**h. At all. At all. I do not, I do not, I do not.”

After the clip went viral, Cardi B received backlash from some fans who accused her of singling out Americans. One fan pointed out that even Jamaicans have been commenting on Kartel’s looks, but Cardi noted that they should stay out of Jamaican business.

Cardi B is currently pregnant with her third child with estranged husband Offset and has filed for divorce from the former Migos rapper. Some of her Jamaican fans are now urging her to get herself a Jamaican man to replace Offset. Vybz Kartel is out of the question since he is currently engaged to Sidem Ozturk, who is also now his manager.

Kartel also posted a video of Cardi on his Instagram Story. The clip shows the Bronx rapper showing off her baby bump while listening to one of the dancehall legend’s classic singles.

Tags: Cardi B, Vybz Kartel