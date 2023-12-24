Cardi B and Offset Reunite To Share Christmas Spirit

Cardi B and Offset are again under one roof to share in the Christmas spirit with their kids.

On Christmas Eve, both rappers came together with family and loved ones at their family home in Los Angeles. They both shared videos on Instagram Story of their kids opening their gifts and having a great time.

Their reunion comes a week after Cardi B broke down in tears on Instagram Live while chastising Offset for “doing her dirty” for years. She also announced earlier this month that they had been broken up for a minute, although she did not give a date or timeline.

Cardi B was also absent from Offset’s recently held birthday party in Miami, prompting her to offload on him. There were also some rumors that the Atlanta rapper was partying with his old flame Jade, but surveillance footage released put those rumors to bed.

Cardi B

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj also exchanged words on Twitter/X, on Friday, December 15, following marital problems that the Bronx rapper shared on social media.

It’s no secret that the two female rappers have a strong dislike for each other, but things again reached a boiling point today after Nicki Minaj called out Billboard for interfering with her fan contest to boost her album sales. Some of her fans suggest that Cardi previously benefited from a similar tactic to promote her single “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Nicki told her Barbz to disregard her previous request for folks to share proof of their purchase because Billboard is threatening to disqualify 100,000 sales of her album Pink Friday 2. The album debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with sales of 228,000 equivalent album units in the first week of release. PF2 is Nicki Minaj’s biggest album debut in over a decade and is her third No. 1 album.

“So barbz, me asking you to show PROOF of something that was already DELIVERED OR PURCHASED IS AGAINST THE RULES. SO pls disregard. Apologies,” she said on Thursday. Nicki then turned her attention to another one of her enemies, Cardi B, who appeared to be in distress at the moment over her breakup with Offset.

Offset never responded to Cardi B bashing him on social media, nor has he gotten involved in her beef with Nicki Minaj. In fact, the Migos rapper previously stated that he does not get involved in female feuds.