Car Goes Off Road And Crashes Into Ghaut

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 10 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police are investigating the circumstances which led to a car running off the road and into a ghaut at West Farm on Tuesday morning.

According to reports the incident happened around 11:30 am and involved car P-4569.

Our cameras were on the scene and caught images of the car in the ghaut flipped on its side. The emergency medical services were also on the scene but the condition of the driver could not be confirmed.

Shortly afterwards the vehicle was removed by crane. Investigations into the matter are ongoing and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.