Capture and Sale of Marine Turtles Prohibited by Law in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 8th 2023 (Media & Communication Unit) —Please be informed that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is governed by laws which regulate the capture and sale of marine turtles. The Fisheries regulations (2002) states that turtle includes the whole or any part of any turtle and no one shall remove from the Federation’s fishery waters, or at any time have in his or her possession, expose for sale, sell or purchase any turtle between the 28th day of February to the 1st day of October in every year.

Additionally, no person shall at any time of the year:

(a) disturb, remove from the fishery waters, expose for sale, purchase or at any time have in his or her possession any turtle eggs;

(b) remove from the fishery waters, expose for sale, sell, purchase or at any time have in his or her possession any undersized turtle;

(c) interfere with any turtle nest, or any turtle that is nesting;

(d) set within three hundred yards of the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis any net or seine or any other device for the purpose of or with the intention of fishing for, catching or taking any turtles.