Canada with New Permanent Residency Scheme for Immigrants – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 15 hours ago

Canada has announced an innovative pathway to permanent residency for over 90,000 essential workers including Caribbeans who are contributing to the development of the North American nation. The initiative was recently announced by Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship (IRCC), Marco Mendicino and will grant special status to temporary workers and international graduates who […]
Next Post

Democracy Mexican Style: Violence Erupts as Gangs Seek Power in Largest Elections - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Tue Apr 20 , 2021
Police officers work at a crime scene where gunmen killed at least 13 Mexican police officers in an ambush in Coatepec Harinas. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters Clashes have sparked political assassinations and the forced displacement of thousands ahead of crunch 6 June polls Falko Ernst, Guardian (UK) in Mexico City Violent […]

You May Like