Canada Issues Travel Advisories For Several Caribbean Nations 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Nov. 25, 2024: The Canadian government has issued travel advisories for several Caribbean nations, urging nationals to exercise caution due to violent crimes and safety concerns. Countries listed include The Bahamas, Jamaica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

Travelers to The Bahamas are warned about violent crimes linked to gang activity, particularly in Nassau, Freeport, and Grand Bahama Island. Incidents such as armed robbery, sexual assault, and home invasions have occurred, even in tourist areas and cruise ship terminals. During the holiday season, crime rates tend to rise. Canadian authorities advise tourists to:

Stay in tourist areas

Avoid walking alone at night

Refrain from carrying large amounts of cash

Jamaica’s advisory highlights violent crime, including armed robbery and murder, in urban areas such as Kingston and Montego Bay. High-risk neighborhoods, known as “hot spots,” experience gang-related activity and gun violence. Tourists are also at risk of theft and robberies. Travelers are urged to avoid affected areas and remain vigilant, especially in Kingston and Montego Bay neighborhoods such as Tivoli Gardens, Trench Town, and Norwood Gardens.

Crime in the Dominican Republic, especially in major cities, includes theft, pickpocketing, and bag-snatching. Tourists are often targeted, particularly at resorts, beaches, and airports. Canadians are advised to:

Stay in secure accommodations

Avoid displaying valuables

Be cautious of hustlers and overly helpful strangers

In Guyana, both petty and violent crime are prevalent. Foreigners are frequently targeted for pickpocketing, armed robberies, and carjackings. Visitors are urged to avoid high-crime areas in Georgetown and tourist sites such as Stabroek Market and the Botanical Gardens. Precautions include:

Avoiding large cash transactions

Staying in secure accommodations

Being vigilant when entering or leaving public places

Non-essential travel is advised against certain areas in Trinidad & Tobago, including Beetham Estate Gardens and Laventille, due to gang-related violence. Travelers are urged to avoid these high-crime zones.

Southside Belize City is flagged for non-essential travel due to gang violence, murders, and shootings. Travelers should avoid this area entirely.

Canada advises against all travel to Haiti due to the threat posed by kidnappings, gang violence and the potential for civil unrest throughout the country. Travelers to Cuba are also urged to exercise caution as shortages of food, medicine, and fuel persist.

Canadian authorities recommend that all travelers remain vigilant, secure their belongings, and stay informed of local conditions while visiting these destinations.