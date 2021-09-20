Canada is Hosting the XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work – The St Kitts Nevis Observer GENEVA (ILO News) – Toronto, Ontario, Canada is hosting the XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work under the theme of Prevention in the Connected Age: global solutions to achieve safe and healthy work for all. The Institute for Work & Health (IWH) and the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) […]

Next Post Phillip Davis Sworn in as Prime Minister of Bahamas - The St Kitts Nevis Observer The chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Fred Mitchell, says he believes that the new government of Bahamas, led by Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, will be in place “certainly not beyond Saturday”. Davis, 70, an attorney, was sworn into office during a private ceremony at the Office of […]

Canada is Hosting the XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work – The St Kitts Nevis Observer GENEVA (ILO News) – Toronto, Ontario, Canada is hosting the XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work under the theme of Prevention in the Connected Age: global solutions to achieve safe and healthy work for all. The Institute for Work & Health (IWH) and the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) […]

Next Post Phillip Davis Sworn in as Prime Minister of Bahamas - The St Kitts Nevis Observer The chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Fred Mitchell, says he believes that the new government of Bahamas, led by Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, will be in place “certainly not beyond Saturday”. Davis, 70, an attorney, was sworn into office during a private ceremony at the Office of […]

Canada is Hosting the XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work – The St Kitts Nevis Observer GENEVA (ILO News) – Toronto, Ontario, Canada is hosting the XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work under the theme of Prevention in the Connected Age: global solutions to achieve safe and healthy work for all. The Institute for Work & Health (IWH) and the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) […]