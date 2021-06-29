Canada has recorded its highest ever temperature as the country’s west and the US Pacific north-west frazzle in an unprecedented heatwave. Lytton in British Columbia soared to 46.6C (116F) on Sunday, breaking an 84-year-old record, officials said. A “heat dome” – static high pressure acting like a lid on a cooking pot – has set […]
Canada: Heat Hits Record 116F, US North-West also Sizzles – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
