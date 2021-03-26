NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 22, 2021) – – Hon. Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs for St. Kitts and Nevis, has made intervention to its ally the United States of America for the provision of COVID-19 vaccines for the federation and the rest of the Caribbean region. Hon. Brantley, through recent correspondence to the US Ambassador […]
Call for equal access to and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
