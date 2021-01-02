Next Post

Additional case of coronavirus reported, traveller from the US quarantined - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Sat Jan 2 , 2021
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – An additional case of coronavirus disease was reported on January 1 in St. Kitts and Nevis by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws. An international traveller landed from the United States on December 27. The patient has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified […]

You May Like

Next Post

Additional case of coronavirus reported, traveller from the US quarantined - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Sat Jan 2 , 2021
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – An additional case of coronavirus disease was reported on January 1 in St. Kitts and Nevis by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws. An international traveller landed from the United States on December 27. The patient has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified […]

You May Like

Next Post

Additional case of coronavirus reported, traveller from the US quarantined - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Sat Jan 2 , 2021
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – An additional case of coronavirus disease was reported on January 1 in St. Kitts and Nevis by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws. An international traveller landed from the United States on December 27. The patient has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified […]

You May Like