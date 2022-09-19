Cabinet Concludes Successful School Tours for 39th Anniversary of Independence

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 15, 2022 (SKNIS): The Cabinet of Ministers completed the school tours in St. Kitts for the 39th anniversary of Independence on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, having imparted words of wisdom and best wishes to students, faculty and staff at public and private primary and secondary schools.

During a visit to the Verchilds High School (VHS), the Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister responsible for the Creative Economy, told the assembled students that the school provides a good foundation to help children develop into successful adults. This was emphasized using a story shared by the current VHS Principal, Miguel Thomas.

“He [Mr. Thomas] made it clear that I was once his teacher. And he is now the Principal of the same school that I once taught him at,” the Minister stated. “What I want you to understand here and now as students, is that where we stand today, you will stand tomorrow. Where we are today, will be your space tomorrow, so our duty here today is to ensure that we offer you the best. We want to offer you the best of the resources, guidance, and teaching so that tomorrow when you stand in our position, you will be the best that you can be.”

Meanwhile, on a visit to his alma mater, the Dean Glasford Primary School, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and the Cabinet were welcomed by a cultural performance featuring The Monkey Hill Bull Troupe, St. Peter’s Explorer’s Bull Troupe, and the St. Peter’s Actors. The performers were primarily young people.

Prime Minister Drew expressed delight to see that the cultural traditions are alive and well in the community. In sharing remarks on Independence, he credited the five National Heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis, namely, the Late Excellencies Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Sir C. A. Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph N. France, and Sir Simeon Daniel. The fifth National Hero is Dr. the Right Excellent and the Right Honourable Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds.

“I want to pay homage to our National Heroes who would have contributed and dedicated themselves to making us an independent nation today. But I also want you to recognize those who may have participated … given their sweat and blood to make us an independent nation,” Honourable Drew said.

Those heroes mentioned included the grandmothers and grandfathers who sacrificed by working in the sugar cane fields, marching and striking for workers’ rights decades ago.

The Independence 39 School Tours took place on Friday, September 09, Tuesday, September 13, and Wednesday, September 14.