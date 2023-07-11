Cabinet Approves St. Kitts and Nevis’ Accession to Organization Internationale De La Francophonie

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 12, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Cabinet has approved Saint Kitts and Nevis’ accession to the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

That’s according to Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta in the latest presentation of the Cabinet Briefing.

Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta

He explained what the organization represents.

He stated, “La Francophonie represents countries and regions where French is a customary language, where a significant proportion of the population are French speakers), or where there is a notable affiliation with French culture.”

Dr. Natta also spoke about the benefits of being part of the organization.

He explained, “With over 88 member countries, La Francophonie holds tremendous cultural, commercial, and political benefit opportunities for Saint Kitts and Nevis as we look to build strategic partnerships with Canada, France, and the countries of Africa, for development and resilience.”

Other matters discussed during the Cabinet meeting include the approval of the calendar of activities to mark the nation’s Fortieth Anniversary of Independence.

INDEPENDENCE LOGO

The Independence 40 Calendar will be revealed during an official launch event on Friday, July 14th, at The Circus, Downtown Basseterre at 4:30 p.m.