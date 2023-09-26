Byron Messia Topping Streaming Services In Countries Around The World

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 25, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): As St. Kitts based dancehall artiste Byron Messia continues to gain international fame his albums have been topping streaming services in various countries around the world.

According to data collection websites, “Talibans” is number 1 on Youtube in Belize and the Bahamas. That album is also number 2 on Apple Music in Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Talibans 2” is ranked at number 5 on Apple Music in the Cayman Islands.

“90z” is at number 4 on Apple Music in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and #7 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, according to Caribbean National Weekly on Friday his track “Talibans” “clinched gold certification in Canada, marking an impressive achievement for 40,000 units in sales and streaming figures.”

The publication also reported that “Talibans” made it to number 75 on the Irish Singles chart and leapt to number 12 on the UK Singles chart. It also climbed to number 18 on Nigeria’s Hot 100 and recently debuted at number 21 on Germany’s Urban/Hip-hop chart.