ROAD TOWN, BVI–November 5th, 2020–The Government of the British Virgin Islands in partnership with the Marine Conservation Society (MCS), the University of Exeter and the Association of Reef Keepers (ARK) BVI virtually launched a three-year sea turtle conservation project titled “Sustaining Turtles, Environment, Economies, and Livelihoods (STEEL)” on October 26. Project Leader Dr. Peter Richardson, […]