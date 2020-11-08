BVI And United Nations Develpment Program Sign Agreement On Post-Covid Recovery. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer ROADTOWN, Virgin Islands–November 7th, 2020–The Government of the Virgin Islands and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have pledged greater cooperation on post COVID-19 recovery, climate resilience and the sustainable development goals. This follows the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between Premier and Minister of Finance, Andrew Fahie and UN Assistant Secretary General/UNDP […]

Next Post Get Your Kicks In St. Kitts: Daily Mail Reporter Gets A Taste Of 'The Real Caribbean'. - The St Kitts Nevis Observer Editor’s note: This article is reprinted courtesy of the Daily Mail of London. It was first published there on November 7th, 2020. High above Frigate Bay, a large brown pelican circles, pauses, does a swift about-turn, then swoops 20ft into the blue waters of the Caribbean. A minute later, the […]

