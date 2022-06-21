Busy Father’s Day Weekend for SKNLP Candidates

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 20, 2022 (SKNLP) — It was a busy Father’s Day Weekend for several candidates of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) over the annual Father’s Day Weekend.

Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley, who is seeking a second term as parliamentary representative for St Christopher 1 (East Basseterre), said the turnout at his Health Fair at George Street on Saturday was “great.”

“A flow of people showed up to get their health [status] checked, got free nutrition advice on managing their diet, and how to effectively control their blood sugar and blood pressure levels,” said Hanley, who “continues to demonstrate his love for the people, living up to his promise, ‘I Am With You’.”

Parliamentary Representative for St Christopher Six (Newton Ground to Harris’), Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas deemed his monthly health walk a success.

“Constituency #6 Father’s Day Health Walk was a success. Thank you to all who came out to support our fathers,” Dr Douglas, who is seeking re-election posted on his Facebook Page.

The SKNLP’s Marsha Henderson, seeking election as Member of Parliament for St Christopher 2 (Central Basseterre) extended appreciation to all dads in the constituency.

“Thank you for being pillars of strength and sources of wisdom to all you take under your wings. Your guidance and protection helps to build strong youth, strong homes, and strong communities. You are needed. You are appreciated. You are loved,” said Henderson, when elected will become the second female to represent Central Basseterre in the National Assembly.

The SKNLP candidate for St Christopher 4, businessman Samal Douglas said special recognition was given to the First Father, the Oldest Father and the Youngest Father to arrive at the endpoint following the health walk.

On Sunday -the Father’s Day BBQ at Lambert’s Hard Court was a success.

“You deserved to be pampered and treated to free neck massages,” said Duggins, who said the participants also had fun in games of dominos and a basketball shootout competition.

The SKNLP candidate for St Christopher 3, Konris Maynard continued his pre-Father’s Day agenda with his Small Business Pull-Up Tour.

“I shared with business owners my plans for growth within this particular sector,” said Maynard one of the SKNLP deputy political leaders.

SKNLP Political Leader, Dr Terrance Drew said he worshipped at the Conaree Wesleyan Holiness Church with his son Terrance Drew Jr and other fathers “giving thanks to the Almighty Father on the occasion of Fathers Day.

He used the opportunity to express appreciation for the greetings received on Father’s Day.