Bureau Of Standards To Enhance Export Opportunities For St Kitts And Nevis’ Goods

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 10, 2022 (SKNIS): Enhancing export opportunities for businesses and individuals in St. Kitts and Nevis will be possible after several infrastructural upgrades that will bring quality standards in line with those accepted in the United States and European Union.

Stuart Laplace, Director of St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards, said that focus is being placed on three areas.

“We would have done an evaluation on the fisheries here in St. Kitts and we are looking at getting them Hassab certified, and in doing that, it would allow them to access some of these markets that have these high standards,” he said on Wednesday (February 9) during the Working for You radio and television programme.

The strengthening of procedures will ensure that proper documentation is kept for all catches from the sea to the point of sale. The meat industry is also going to be impacted.

“Equally important is the Abattoir,” Director Laplace added. “It is the only place in St. Kitts and Nevis that is allowed to butcher (animals) and of course, you also have to ensure that that meat is of high quality. Even though we know it is, you still need documentation to prove that … so we are also trying to get the Abattoir certified to Hassab.

Mr. Laplace added that approximately 60 standards, directly related to fruits and vegetables involving various aspects of handling, packaging, and others, will be applied.

“If you are looking at exports, as I mentioned with the Codex standards, you have to look at the quality of the fruit, how are they harvested, packaged, handled, stored. You can’t just say, ‘Oh, I have my bananas, and they look good so let me send them to the Dominican Republic or the United States, etc.’ You have to make sure that you are aligned with a particular standard,” he stated.

To this end, the Bureau of Standards director indicated that upgrades to services such as its metrology laboratory will be accredited and they are also “looking at developing chemistry and air quality” as well.