British visitor struck by car, dies on the spot Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Barbados has recorded its first road fatality.

Tragedy struck about 11:20 pm last night, Saturday, January 7, 2023, along Weston, St. James.

Pedestrian, British citizen and visitor Max Weedon died when he was hit by a car travelling North-bound, according to police.

The accident involved a motor car owned and driven by a 31-year-old man of little Bay, St. Lucy.

Weedon, who was 49 years old, was staying at Marville Guest House, Weston, St. James. He died at the scene near John Moore Bar.

Police are investigating this matter.

Barbados ended 2022 on nine road fatalities.

