Afro-Caribbean people with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) are more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than other ethnicities, a study has found.
Caribbean News - Caribbean Born Choreographer Drops Lawsuit Against Beyonce and Jay Z
Wed Nov 25 , 2020
You May Like
British Afro-Caribbean Patients With Kidney Disease At Greater Risk Of COVID-19
Afro-Caribbean people with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) are more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than other ethnicities, a study has found.
Caribbean News - Caribbean Born Choreographer Drops Lawsuit Against Beyonce and Jay Z
Wed Nov 25 , 2020