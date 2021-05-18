Rivers in the Brazilian Amazon region have risen to near record levels after heavy rains, flooding small towns and threatening areas hit hard by Covid-19 with another disaster. In Amazonas state, 52 of the 62 towns and cities have areas under water, and 25 have declared a state of emergency including the capital, Manaus. About […]

The MLB season is just a few months away and while the offseason has been slow, with some good deals made but still lukewarm at best, why not swing for the fences and start talking about some World Series futures.