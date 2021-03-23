Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis has reached out to the United States asking for a donation of COVID-19 vaccines for the Federation and the wider region. His request follows Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne chiding the US for leaving the Caribbean out of its plans for […]

A £5,000 fine for anyone in England trying to travel abroad without good reason is due to come into force next week as part of new coronavirus laws. The penalty is included in legislation that will be voted on by MPs on Thursday. Foreign holidays are currently not allowed under […]