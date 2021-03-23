Next Post

UK Residents Face $6,500 Fine for Overseas Travel - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Tue Mar 23 , 2021
A £5,000 fine for anyone in England trying to travel abroad without good reason is due to come into force next week as part of new coronavirus laws. The penalty is included in legislation that will be voted on by MPs on Thursday. Foreign holidays are currently not allowed under […]

