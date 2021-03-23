Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis has reached out to the United States asking for a donation of COVID-19 vaccines for the Federation and the wider region. His request follows Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne chiding the US for leaving the Caribbean out of its plans for […]
Brantley Seeks COVID Vaccines from US – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis has reached out to the United States asking for a donation of COVID-19 vaccines for the Federation and the wider region. His request follows Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne chiding the US for leaving the Caribbean out of its plans for […]