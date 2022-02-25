Bounty Killer Gives Shenseea Some Strength Ahead Of Her Album Rollout

Bounty Killer chided some fans for bashing Shenseea while giving her some strength ahead of her album rollout.

The dancehall legend’s reputation for pushing the careers of young entertainers is uncontested, and he shows just how he earns the respect that he does with his recent post urging his followers to support Shenseea‘s debut album Alpha.

Shenseea’s career has grown exponentially over the last five years, with collaborations from many of music’s biggest names as well as performances on some of music’s biggest stages. The stars are aligned for her first major project since her breakout single with Vybz Kartel titled “Loodi.”

Bounty Killer, who in 2020 first announced that he had been readying his album, King Of Kingston, took a few seconds to speak out against unfruitful support of local talents whenever they release music.

“Whole a unuh a jump inna comments bout @shenseea dis and dat mek mi see wah unuh do now put unuh money weh unuh comments deh and go pre order dat,” he shared while tagging Shenseea’s former management team at Romeich Entertainment.

Shenseea showed her appreciation in the comment section of the post, writing, “Thank you to di gad.” To which Killer replied, “Salute mi little sister guh fi dem Now Now Now!”

Shenseea has been steadily promoting the arrival of Alpha which will be released on March 11. Fans have already experienced a few of the songs which made it out of the cutting room. These include “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “R U That” with 21 Savage. Tyga, who first collaborated with Shenseea on “Blessed,” found himself on another track on the project. Offset‘s work on “Bouncy” rounds out the collabs with foreign entertainers. Jamaican Grammy-winning musical veterans Sean Paul and Beenie Man complete the collaboration sheet for this 14 track Rich Immigrants/Interscope-produced project.

Bounty Killer knows all too well about the need for support when releasing an album. The Warlord has been dropping projects since 1993 when he first unleashed Roots, Reality, and Culture. 13 albums have been credited to Bounty over the course of his career, and he could be adding number 14 sometime this year. No official release date has been set for King Of Kingston, but Bounty is ensuring he keeps the musical momentum going with collaborations with the likes of dancehall newcomer Jahshii.

Bounty Killer has consistently been a supportive voice for many artistes in the dancehall community over the years. Despite recently giving Spice some strength by naming her the “baddest” female dancehall artiste, Killer is now giving strength to one of her nemeses in the genre. This also shows that the dancehall legend is not about favoritism and will support all artistes across the board.