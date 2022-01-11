Bounty Killer Cosign TikTok Dancehall Star Song Dissing Beenie Man, Spice & Mr. Vegas

Bounty Killer reposted a viral TikTok song and video calling out popular Dancehall stars for not contributing to the development of younger upcoming artiste’s on the entertainment scene.

The controversial song, which was seemingly released by aspiring female dancehall artist, The Blrr, has attracted the attention of a lot of dancehall fans who sparked conversations about whether or not the accusations made about specific artistes in the song were true. Among the artistes includes Beenie Man, Spice, and Mr. Vegas.

Bounty Killer, who is famous for providing a stage for young stars, reposted the song to his Instagram page. He captioned, “Meanwhile over TikTok. Public Service Announcement.”

The song, titled “Dem Nah Buss Nuh Body,” calls out artistes who have been successfully climbing up on the entertainment scene over many years, such as Mr. Vegas, Beenie Man, Spice. She hailed artistes such as Bounty Killer and Vybz Kartel for investing in proteges.

The 1-minute clip of the song begins by calling out the controversial Mr. Vegas for investing in silliness when there are good artistes, such as upcoming singer, Starface, who would love to be given the platform.

“I give Vegas a box him stagga, instant double vision see Blacks twin brother, Starface deh yah all now she cya buss, an him a waste money pan Mackerel mada….”

The song also called out Versi, formerly known as Versatile, for hanging around the flourishing Popcaan without reaping any benefits.

“Versi round Popcaan an nah get nuh strength, him main purpose a fi be cheerleader,” she spits. Interestingly, last week Versi and Popcaan, who are former friends turned foes, shared a heated disagreement on social media that led to the release of Versi’s latest single, “Popcaan S*ck Back Yu Madda.”

Despite the new release, the hidden artiste apparently believes Versi should have been further regarding his career after years of hanging out with the Unruly Boss. Without much ado, the unknown artiste moved on to the next victim, the self-declared King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man.

“Alright since a f***ery mi a talk, who Beenie Man buss?? Exactly” she spits.

Bounty Killer / Beenie Man

“Never see Spice wid a little artiste wah she a bring, her friends look better inna taxi,” she pulled the self-declared Queen of Dancehall in a little later.

In the chorus of the track, the artiste hails Vybz Kartel and Bounty Killer. “Some man nah buss nobody. Hey a p*ssy dem, nah buss nobody. A dem alone fi drive Benz an Audi, das why mi cya stop love Addi. Nuff a dem nah buss nobody. Big up Killer, him a di granddaddy.”

Bounty Killer, through his Alliance Empire, created a platform for artistes including Wayne Marshall, Busy Signal, Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Aidonia, and Bling Dawg to flourish into stars.

Vybz Kartel broke away from the Alliance and formed his platform. Through his now-defunct Gaza imprint, Kartel helped pave the way for younger artistes such as Popcaan, Black Rhyno, Lisa Hype, Jah Vinci, and Lisa Hype.