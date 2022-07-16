Bounty Killer, Baby Cham, David Kelly Tackles Gun Violence In ‘BLOOD CLXXT’ New Song

Bounty Killer, Baby Cham and David Kelly tackles gun violence in their upcoming new song “BLOOD CLXXT,” set to be featured on Madhouse new EP.

Three dancehall giants have come together to give fans some authentic dancehall music in an era where trap and chop music is gaining more ground. On July 14, Madhouse music producer Dave Kelly, Bounty Killer, and Baby Cham teased a new track that addresses the rising crime rate in Jamaica called “BLOOD CLXXT.”

Even though the topic selected is quite serious, the trio took the time to build a 90s-styled beat that will surely have fans bumping to it. They also added to the excitement by officially announcing that they had completed a new EP.

The announcement was made via a joint Instagram page with the caption, “Head Phones On BLOOD CLXXT Now!! New Music, Ready!! Sumfest Performance, Ready!! Honoring Of A Legend – Dave Kelly!! Montego Jamaica, You Ready?!!”

Cham also took the opportunity to let fans know that he intends to destroy the Sumfest stage and that both he and Bounty were looking forward to the performance.

“I am looking forward to Reggae Sumfest. It is the first time myself and Rodney gonna perform onstage in a long time,” he said in the short video clip. The clip got immediate support from their colleagues in the genre, like the Queen of Dancehall Spice and Usan Bolt.

Not Nice also could not contain his excitement about the upcoming track and jumped into the comments section to say, “Cold bump full mi.” The video has already been viewed close to 10,000 times, and the comment section is filled with fire emojis as dancehall fans wait with bated breaths for the release of the full track.

In the video, Bounty Killer explains that people have been asking for a collaboration and that he believes the time for it is now. He further explained that Madhouse Production is one of the giants in the game, especially since he is one of the greatest 90s producers.

“Suh, this year is a big year for Madhouse and Dave Kelly as they say. Dem celebrating him, suh we are working on an EP – A Bounty Killer, Baby Cham EP,” he added.

They also collectively described the song as one for the people and explained that the focus is on the current state of heinous gun crimes in Jamaica. About two months ago, the pair shared photos of them hanging out and seemingly catching up on old times.

At that time, they revealed that something big was coming, and it seemed they’ve been true to their words. Using Instagram, Baby Cham shared a photo of Bounty Killer from behind, and he is seen in front of the mic while Kelly is seated at a desk with equipment.

“Can’t Hold It Back, Can’t Hold It Back, Baby Cham, Dave Kelly & Bounty Killer, With A Brand New Track, #AnotherLevel #somuchfun,” the post was captioned at the time. Bounty Killer and Kelly have worked together previously and are responsible for some of the anthems of the 90s, including “Anytime,” “Look Into My Eyes,” and “Can’t Believe Mi Eyes.”

The trio seemed destined to do great things, especially since Cham revealed that he was the one who introduced Bounty and Kelly in the 1990s during an interview with Anthony Miller last year. During that interview, Cham also revealed that he considered Bounty to be one of the greatest dancehall artists of all time because of his booming voice and superb flow.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting Bounty Killer’s upcoming album King of Kingston, which has been delayed but is expected to have a nice blend of new and veteran acts, including Chronixx, DJ Khaled, Vybz Kartel, Dexta Daps, Busy Signal, Mad Cobra, Jah Vinci, and Barrington Levy to name a few.