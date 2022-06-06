Bounty Killer and Masicka Sounds Off On Molly Users In Dancehall

Bounty Killer and Masicka took turn calling out molly users in the dancehall space.

The Poor People’s Governor, Bounty Killer, called out the use of “Molly,” a new drug that is becoming popular in the dancehall community as many, including artists like Skeng, sing praises about it.

Molly is identified by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as an illegal drug named MDMA but popularly known as slang named Ecstasy or Molly. It is often called a date rape drug because of a trend in which men would slip it into women’s drinks at clubs so they could have the women’s defenses lowered and their senses altered.

According to the DEA, Molly is a laboratory-made drug that gives users psychedelic effects and generally lasts from 3 to 6 hours. Recent reports and accounts from the likes of fellow dancehall artist Lincoln 3 Dot and others suggest that Molly use has become an “epidemic” and is widely accepted among the younger population in Jamaica. There has not been any confirmation by police or the Minister of Health, Chris Tufton, regarding this statement.

However, in the dancehall space, lyrics about molly are slowly becoming popular among the younger artists like Navaz and Skeng’s “Pop Molly,” Squash’s “Trending,” and Skeng’s “Protocol.”

Masicka

However, the growing promotion of molly in dancehall is being rebuffed by dancehall elder Bounty Killer, who called out those who use the drugs.

The ‘Five Star General’ shared his opinion while adding commentary on a Jamaica Star article about a Molly dealer warning about the use of the drug.

“Word of advice to the young or old,” he captioned a screenshot of the story.

Bounty Killer was supported by fellow dancehall artiste Masicka who referred to Molly users as “crackheads”.

“Any body pop molly a crackhead naturally”.

Bounty Killer also agreed with Masicka as he responded, “Str8 up bro sum a duppy dolly bout molly”.

Bounty and Masicka are not the only artists to call out the use of the drug. Months ago, OVO artist, Popcaan, while addressing members of his camp, advised them to focus on more important things in life while leaving empty trends like using drugs alone.

“G Wagon de ya and Lamborghini de ya, stop pree Mark X,” Popcaan said earlier this year. “No make no idiot artiste trick uno bout buy Mark X. Sk Dem Madda! No make no idiot artiste trick uno bout take molly and pop pill. Sk Dem Madda!”