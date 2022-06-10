Boosie Badazz Sends Message To Trouble’s Killer, Attends Atlanta Vigil

Boosie Badazz joins thousands of fans of Trouble at a vigil in Atlanta honoring the late rapper.

Trouble’s untimely death has shocked many, including his close friends and family, who continue to openly mourn the late rapper.

On Thursday, hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the rapper at Edgewood’s Coan Park in Atlanta.

Trouble was shot and killed on June 5 while visiting one of his female friends that night. Since then, many on social media have openly mourned the rapper.

Videos from the candlelight vigil showed attendees at the event releasing hundreds of bright red balloons shaped in hears and circles into the sky while the rapper’s song “Ready” played on loudspeakers throughout the space. Many of the attendees sang along to the song.

Trouble’s close friend and confidant Boosie Badazz also attended the event to pay his respects to his friend.

Boosie Badazz & Trouble

The two shared a close bond, with Boosie sharing after his death that he and the rapper were very close and that the last conversation he had with him was about his children, and he cried to Trouble in worry for his children, but Trouble gave him the reassurance and advice he needed.

Boosie Badazz had shared an emotional message about the death of his “Ain’t My Fault” collaborator.

“T.I.P TROUB don’t worry karma will come back n get that H*E n THAT N***A. GOD don’t sleep He killed my boy over a bch who go be sking another dk before your first court date I really hope u get murdered in prison you BCH,” Boosie had said after the rapper’s death was announced.

In the meantime, the man who has been arrested for Trouble’s death, Jamichael Jones, is facing three felony charges- murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault.

Police say Trouble was shot and killed by Jones after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and began fighting with the two of them.

Jones has been denied bond and is set to appear for his preliminary hearing on June 15.