Boosie Badazz Says Kodak Black Taking $1 Million From 6ix9ine Is Even Worst

Boosie Badazz is continuing his disagreement with Kodak Black for giving Tekashi 6ix9ine a verse for his song “Shaka Laka” and basically giving him another leash on life in the hip-hop community.

On Friday, Wack 100 proved that Tekashi had paid one million for the verse by uploading a First Horizon Bank withdrawal slip. Wack directly addressed Boosie, who claimed that Tekashi and his manager were lying about the fee. However, Wack 100 called out Boosie for continuing to drag Kodak and his artist.

“FOR ALL YALL THINKING @kodakblack is CAPP’n NAW IMA STAND IN A GAP FOR THOSE THAT STOOD FOR ME,” Wack began. “@mamaheliveagain2.0 THIS MAN SHOWED UP FOR WACK RESPECTFULLY GET OFF THAT BULLS**T WITH HIM. WE’VE ALWAYS BEEN GOOD LETS KEEP IT THAT WAY.”

Wack added, “AND SHOUT OUT TO @fumevapors MY NEW BUSINESS PARTNERS WHO DID EXACTLY WHAT WE AGREED TO… TO THE REST FOLLOW YOUR MIND DO WHATS BEST FOR YOU …. NOW SHUT IT TF UP THAT FIRST BAD WAS REAL 2 MORE CAME AFTER THIS [Exclamation points emoji].”

Boosie also responded to Wack but toned down his response noting that he wasn’t concerned about the Brooklyn artist paying for the verse.

“I never said he didn’t get paid lol. That ain’t what this bout n u know @wack100 don’t act like I said yall was lying about the money,” Boosie began.

“U posting this does not help his situation at all it’s actually worst !! NOW he only got paid 600 k n gotta pay 400k n taxes [crying laughing emojis].”

In another post, Boosie also told Wack to check his DM as if he was getting ready to drop the argument with Wack. The argument with Boosie comes following his public sentiment that the “Super Gremlin” rapper should not have worked with Tekashi. However, Kodak, clearly displeased, replied, “Poosie a [clown emoji].”

Boosie had replied, “SOLD U SOUL FA A MILLION!! I KNOW U A TAKE A D— for 20 MILLION SMH U BEEN WEIRD!! U AINT NEVER BEEN NO STREET N***A U A CAPPER RAPPER LOL NICKELODEON A$$ N****A LOL N****A SHOULDA STUCK THEY FINGER N YO A$$HOLE #KODAKTHESTALLION.”

As for Wack, he has been trying to keep things calm and prevent a fall-out that could see Kodak’s career suffering because he chose to work with Tekashi.

“I hope Boosie call me. Call me, Boosie because I really want to talk to you. To say Yak ain’t who he is because he did some business is crazy,” he said as he revealed that the idea for the verse came from Yak himself.